Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)

Genus Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BRF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BRF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,018 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in BRF by 69.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,776,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,857 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,835 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BRF during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of BRF by 249.1% during the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 560,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 399,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Brf S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $2.26.

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. BRF had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 5.54%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brf S.A. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.00.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

