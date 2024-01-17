Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $1 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 345.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,817 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 74.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOW opened at $220.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $126.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

