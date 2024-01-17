Genus Capital Management Inc. Has $1.74 Million Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.36.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM opened at $180.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $181.58. The company has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.11.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 49.56%.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $1,690,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,388 shares in the company, valued at $28,742,676. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $716,724.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,499,212. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $1,690,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,742,676. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,598 shares of company stock valued at $7,517,269. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

See Also

