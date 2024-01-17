Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 12,400 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 12,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $604,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in DexCom by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 464,606 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,348,000 after acquiring an additional 45,735 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $192,249.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $35,243.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,186 shares in the company, valued at $10,734,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,019 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $192,249.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,117,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,021 shares of company stock valued at $1,323,565 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $160.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.94.

DexCom Trading Down 0.4 %

DXCM stock opened at $124.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.18. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of 136.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $975.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.05%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

