Genus Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Genus Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,468,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,146 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Autoliv by 185.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,455,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $135,904,000 after purchasing an additional 945,517 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter valued at $67,916,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 292.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,146,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,794,000 after purchasing an additional 854,212 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,209,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Autoliv from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Danske downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Autoliv from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.91.

Autoliv Price Performance

NYSE ALV opened at $104.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Autoliv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.59 and a 12 month high of $111.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.13). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

