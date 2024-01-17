GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $40.59

Shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.59 and traded as high as $40.64. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 2,200 shares trading hands.

Separately, BNP Paribas raised GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -34.99 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

