GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Shares Gap Down to $6.45

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.15. GDS shares last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 301,889 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on GDS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on GDS in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GDS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.25.

Get GDS alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

GDS Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.42 million. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GDS

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GDS by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 109.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of GDS by 9.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of GDS by 33.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in GDS by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.