Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $3.35

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.35, but opened at $3.12. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.19, with a volume of 2,080,953 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.68 million, a P/E ratio of 33.50 and a beta of -0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 176.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,403 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $3,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,248,000 after purchasing an additional 625,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

