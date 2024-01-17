FY2023 EPS Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. Cut by Raymond James (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Orezone Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Orezone Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.13 per share.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.45 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.15 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Pi Financial reduced their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$2.45 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Orezone Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.13.

Orezone Gold Stock Performance

CVE:ORE opened at C$1.25 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88. Orezone Gold has a twelve month low of C$0.87 and a twelve month high of C$1.70.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

