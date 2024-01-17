FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Lowered by Analyst

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 15th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.14 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Lundin Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.00 EPS.
Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$283.31 million for the quarter. Lundin Gold had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 10.69%.
Lundin Gold Stock Performance
TSE:LUG opened at C$14.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.23. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.42.
Lundin Gold Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.44%. Lundin Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.
Insider Transactions at Lundin Gold
In other news, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.35, for a total transaction of C$86,750.00. Insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.
About Lundin Gold
Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in metallic mineral concessions and construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.
