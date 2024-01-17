FY2023 EPS Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $2.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.17. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.14 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Shares of AEM opened at $50.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.05. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 5.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,462,392 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,072,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,124 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,224,538 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $782,855,000 after purchasing an additional 278,647 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,794,968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $626,981,000 after purchasing an additional 152,166 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,852,941 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $511,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,380,993 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $383,555,000 after purchasing an additional 665,356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Further Reading

