FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Issued By Zacks Research

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Hess in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $5.05 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.06. The consensus estimate for Hess’ current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $2.41 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Hess from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hess from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Hess Trading Down 2.4 %

Hess stock opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.02. Hess has a 12 month low of $113.82 and a 12 month high of $167.75. The company has a market capitalization of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Hess

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.72%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

