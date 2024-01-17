Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUTU. Morgan Stanley raised Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Stock Down 2.9 %

Futu stock opened at $46.40 on Wednesday. Futu has a 52 week low of $35.91 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.72 million. Futu had a net margin of 43.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after buying an additional 116,706 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Futu by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,371,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,736,000 after acquiring an additional 346,382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Futu by 11,970.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,277,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Futu by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,176,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,984,000 after purchasing an additional 75,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Futu by 3.0% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile



Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

