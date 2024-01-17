Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Short Interest Down 15.5% in December

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,840,000 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.
Shares of Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.
Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $271.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.08%.
Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
