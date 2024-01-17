Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 4.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Free Report) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

Frontier Investment Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.83.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Investment

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Investment stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $2,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

About Frontier Investment

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

