Frontier Investment (OTCMKTS:FICVU) Shares Down 4.8%

Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.88 and last traded at $10.89. Approximately 4,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.44.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontier Investment stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Frontier Investment Corp (OTCMKTS:FICVU – Free Report) by 132.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Frontier Investment were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Frontier Investment Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search in the technology, digital media, e-commerce, financial technology, and digital services sectors in the Middle East, North Africa, Turkey, Sub-Saharan Africa, and South and Southeast Asia.

