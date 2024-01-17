Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $89.14.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FRPT. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. TheStreet raised Freshpet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Freshpet from $84.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock.

Freshpet Stock Performance

FRPT opened at $85.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 4.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.49. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $89.06.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.45 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.37% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Freshpet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Freshpet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in Freshpet by 31.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Freshpet by 1,185.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

