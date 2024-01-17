Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 80 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Fountainhead AM LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

VGT stock traded down $6.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $476.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,355. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $468.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $443.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $327.64 and a 12 month high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

