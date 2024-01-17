Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA RSP traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.49. 1,076,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,574,728. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.19.
About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
