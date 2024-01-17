Fountainhead AM LLC Purchases 4,396 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fountainhead AM LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.18. The company had a trading volume of 475,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,502,905. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.69. The stock has a market cap of $103.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

