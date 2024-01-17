Fountainhead AM LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,348 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.7% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $334,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,475,733 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.74. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

