Fountainhead AM LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.53. The stock had a trading volume of 562,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,475,251. The firm has a market cap of $330.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.18 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.24 and a 200-day moving average of $222.60.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

