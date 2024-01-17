Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FTV shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $71.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.05. The stock has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14. Fortive has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 42,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 19,557 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 308,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,722,000 after acquiring an additional 22,308 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $327,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

