Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX) Short Interest Update

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:FRSX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 228,300 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the December 15th total of 206,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foresight Autonomous

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 478.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 113,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Foresight Autonomous by 98.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 212,537 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Foresight Autonomous during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Foresight Autonomous by 434.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 288,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Foresight Autonomous Price Performance

NASDAQ FRSX opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. Foresight Autonomous has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.01.

About Foresight Autonomous

Foresight Autonomous ( NASDAQ:FRSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., a technology company, engages in development of smart multi-spectral 3D vision software solutions and cellular-based applications for the automotive industry in Israel and internationally. The company develops in-line-of-sight vision solutions and beyond-line-of-site accident-prevention solutions.

