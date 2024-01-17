Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,865 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after purchasing an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 133.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $313,509,000 after purchasing an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $918,894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,481,852 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.81.

Ford Motor Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of F traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 8,860,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,506,477. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. The firm has a market cap of $45.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In related news, insider John Douglas Field purchased 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

