Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fobi AI (OTCMKTS:FOBIF – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOBIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. 40,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,396. Fobi AI has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of -0.15.

Fobi AI Inc, operates as a data intelligence company worldwide. The company offers artificial intelligence, automated marketing, contact tracing, and contactless solutions to the brick-and-mortar space. It also provides Fobi, a plug and play hardware or software that offers real-time, detailed insights and automated, and personalized engagement.

