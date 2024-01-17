Financial Life Advisors Sells 99 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Financial Life Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded down $1.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $121.47. 117,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,636. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.97. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $76.77 and a twelve month high of $123.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.