Financial Life Advisors Has $6.41 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Life Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Financial Life Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of USMV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530,971 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.79 and a 200 day moving average of $74.93. The company has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

