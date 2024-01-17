Financial Life Advisors Has $233,000 Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Financial Life Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VMBS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,616,917. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $42.06 and a twelve month high of $47.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

