Financial Life Advisors Acquires 7,531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Financial Life Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises about 5.0% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 46,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.66. 1,885,408 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

