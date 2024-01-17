Financial Life Advisors Acquires 240 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Life Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Life Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brady Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.43. 269,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,685,352. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.48. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $54.17. The company has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.