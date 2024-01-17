Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter worth $38,099,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,829,000 after acquiring an additional 117,155 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Raymond James from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $102,690.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 in the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raymond James Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $109.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $22.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

