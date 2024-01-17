Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,030 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,493 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TEL. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.22.

TEL opened at $130.74 on Wednesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $146.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average of $131.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

