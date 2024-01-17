Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $112,490,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,803,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 7,194.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 241,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,551,000 after purchasing an additional 237,843 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,262,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,847,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 21,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.40, for a total transaction of $6,005,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 708,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,958,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June C. Lemerand sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total value of $984,168.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,450.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snap-on Price Performance

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $284.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.49. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $226.68 and a 12 month high of $297.26.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 18.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 40.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $298.17.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

