Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,123,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,940,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,040,000 after purchasing an additional 142,656 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $119.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.40.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays dropped their price target on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $123.00 price target (down previously from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

