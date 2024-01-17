Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 8,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $167.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.70.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE:RGA opened at $168.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $170.83.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 19.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 24.15%.

Insider Activity

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP Ronald Herrmann acquired 440 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.78 per share, with a total value of $73,383.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,383.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

