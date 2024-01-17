Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.78 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $4,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,465,000 after purchasing an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,820,000 after purchasing an additional 302,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter valued at $126,862,000.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities lowered Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.32 and its 200-day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.93. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52 week low of $81.14 and a 52 week high of $133.62.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

