Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 369 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Interstate Bank increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 19,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 31,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 287,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.3 %

Republic Services stock opened at $165.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $120.58 and a one year high of $167.17.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.54.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

