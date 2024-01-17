Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.59 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $42.45 and a 1 year high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

