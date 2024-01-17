Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $2,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIDU. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $311,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 64,113 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after buying an additional 42,327 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIDU traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.16. The stock had a trading volume of 36,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,931. The firm has a market cap of $804.58 million, a P/E ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.77. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12-month low of $49.76 and a 12-month high of $61.54.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.