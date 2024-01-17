Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,600 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 662,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 194,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

FICO opened at $1,224.38 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a fifty-two week low of $610.19 and a fifty-two week high of $1,254.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,116.70 and its 200 day moving average is $954.04.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. As a group, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $24,495,056 over the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 37,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,246,000 after buying an additional 18,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 741.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,029.00 to $1,214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,003.50.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

