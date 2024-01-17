F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 530,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.95. The company had a trading volume of 80,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,348. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.08. F5 has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $180.70.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.44 million. F5 had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.14%. F5’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5 will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of F5

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other F5 news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.75, for a total transaction of $89,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,008 shares in the company, valued at $5,721,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,497 shares of company stock worth $1,721,497 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 582.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,449 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $92,341,000 after purchasing an additional 549,127 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,959,643 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $871,657,000 after purchasing an additional 361,113 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in F5 by 203.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 484,516 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $78,052,000 after purchasing an additional 324,886 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in F5 by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,812,095 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $292,001,000 after purchasing an additional 212,784 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in F5 by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 390,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 205,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.55.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

