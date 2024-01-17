Exact Sciences Co. Expected to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, January 16th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.48) per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $66.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.88. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.43 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,423 shares in the company, valued at $5,102,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,879 shares of company stock worth $351,607 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $91,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,037,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,487,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $383,652,000 after purchasing an additional 804,159 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

