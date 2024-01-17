EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Short Interest Update

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a drop of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EVERTEC

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,558,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,373,000 after acquiring an additional 58,160 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,554,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,728,000 after purchasing an additional 87,619 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,964,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,417,000 after purchasing an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,119,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:EVTC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $31.55 and a 1 year high of $42.03.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 14.65%. Research analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of EVERTEC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on EVERTEC from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

