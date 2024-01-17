Ethereum (ETH) Achieves Market Cap of $305.17 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2,539.29 or 0.05980692 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market cap of $305.17 billion and approximately $11.19 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.66 or 0.00083999 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00028845 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00015905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00023722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00007812 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,179,738 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official website is www.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

