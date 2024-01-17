ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS) Shares Up 8.8%

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJUS – Get Free Report) shares shot up 8.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.88 and last traded at $1.87. 18,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 23,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $165.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MJUS. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF by 210.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 34,363 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000.

ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG U.S. Alternative Harvest ETF (MJUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime U.S. Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks or swap contracts related to the cannabis industry. MJUS was launched on May 12, 2021 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

