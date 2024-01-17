Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.59

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.59 and traded as high as $18.78. Espey Mfg. & Electronics shares last traded at $18.62, with a volume of 4,300 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.15.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.57 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 11.32%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Espey Mfg. & Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000.

About Espey Mfg. & Electronics

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

