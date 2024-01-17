Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Short Interest Update

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,920,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 18,240,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 17.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 13,354,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after buying an additional 6,505,808 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,850,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 429.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,264,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,567 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,147,380 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,706,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ESPR traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.64. 3,402,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,105,203. The company has a market cap of $300.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.50. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $7.14.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

