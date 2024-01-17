Erickson (OTCMKTS:EACIQ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Erickson Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EACIQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Erickson shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 2,802,400 shares trading hands.
Erickson Price Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
Erickson Company Profile
Erickson Incorporated is a provider of aviation services to both commercial and governmental entities in approximately 20 countries. The Company’s operating segments include Commercial Aviation Services, Global Defense and Security, and Manufacturing and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO). The Company owns and operates a fleet of aircraft and provides a range of aerial services, including critical supply and logistics for deployed military forces, humanitarian relief, firefighting, timber harvesting, infrastructure construction and crewing.
