Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Papa John’s International, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.54 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.52. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.55 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

PZZA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Shares of NASDAQ PZZA opened at $73.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.17. Papa John’s International has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $97.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.65 and a 200-day moving average of $72.69.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $522.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.42 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.97%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,381,000 after buying an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,866,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,327,000 after buying an additional 450,885 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,786,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares during the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

